Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 82.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,703. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

