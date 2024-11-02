MANEKI Price Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, MANEKI has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MANEKI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a market capitalization of $50.98 million and $10.79 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,504.32 or 0.99938012 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,409.26 or 0.99801317 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI’s launch date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00603467 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $13,236,961.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

