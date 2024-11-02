Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 2.4 %
Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.