Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 77,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 35.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.