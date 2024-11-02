Mantle Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $52.03 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,307.75 or 0.99819087 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,304.44 or 0.99814311 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,366,841,707 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,366,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.57942042 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $72,351,321.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

