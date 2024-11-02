Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Price Up 11% – Should You Buy?

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) traded up 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.06. 47,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 534,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Marcus Trading Up 9.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.93 million, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s payout ratio is -37.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 3,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

