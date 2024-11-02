Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 35,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 335,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 47.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.44.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

