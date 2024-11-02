MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. MarineMax also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-2.800 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NYSE HZO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

