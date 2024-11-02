Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.63 EPS

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63), reports. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,545.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,651. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,567.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,567.26.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Markel Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

