Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Masco worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Masco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

