Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $92.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,301. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Masco by 956.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 895,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 66.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after acquiring an additional 728,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after purchasing an additional 551,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

