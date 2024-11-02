Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.08. 3,753,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,197. The stock has a market cap of $469.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $378.48 and a twelve month high of $527.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.18%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.92.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
