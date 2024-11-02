Mathes Company Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,247,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $137.38 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average is $169.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

