Mathes Company Inc. Sells 400 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 51.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.30. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.