Mathes Company Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,293,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $756.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.10 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.