Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 249365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $773.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.