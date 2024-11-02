MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.81 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.54). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.62), with a volume of 2,555 shares traded.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £297.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,088.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 325.43.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In related news, insider Stan Erck sold 47,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.03), for a total value of £185,033.32 ($239,960.21). Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

