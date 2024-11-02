Maxim Group Issues Positive Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $251.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 99,687,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,329,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.75. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $136.47 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after acquiring an additional 654,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

