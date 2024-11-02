McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $324.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $321.00 to $324.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

MCD stock opened at $295.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.78. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

