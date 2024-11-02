McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 5.1 %

MCK stock traded up $25.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.34. 1,507,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.24. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCK. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.