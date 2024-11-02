MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $58,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $2,054.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,050.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,801.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,310.31 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

