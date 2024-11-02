Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 152.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

