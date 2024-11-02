MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 147,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 104,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
