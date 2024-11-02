Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $56.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,384,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

