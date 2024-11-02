Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $988.0 million-$995.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.4 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE MCW traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 4,089,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,960. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

