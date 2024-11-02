Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

LivaNova Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.94. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in LivaNova by 6.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

