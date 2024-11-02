Mizuho Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $31.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,070.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,271.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,070.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock worth $10,833,388 in the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.