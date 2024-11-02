Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at TD Cowen

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America lowered Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ MBLY traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $15.57. 17,110,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,566. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 11.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Mobileye Global by 53.6% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

