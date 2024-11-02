Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.32. Mogo shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 14,032 shares changing hands.

Mogo Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.93.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.