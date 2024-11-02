Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,174. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

