Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $759.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $900.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $821.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $459.69 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $36,459,953. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

