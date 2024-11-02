Moonbeam Price Down 4% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $136.58 million and $3.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00034999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,144,003,375 coins and its circulating supply is 915,421,749 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

