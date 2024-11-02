MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 5,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

