Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 12,990 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

