Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ARQ stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.39 million, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.40.

ARQ ( NASDAQ:ARQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). ARQ had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,658. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

