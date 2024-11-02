Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3928 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.80. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10.
Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Company Profile
