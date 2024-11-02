NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1,566 ($20.31), with a volume of 38995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,582 ($20.52).

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £715.80 million, a PE ratio of -4,300.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,607.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

