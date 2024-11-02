Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDYN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. 957,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,522.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,131.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $11,691,353.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,889,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,781,542.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,131.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 958,387 shares of company stock worth $12,311,004 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 206,201 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 230,688 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 138.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 769,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

