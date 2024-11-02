Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Underperform Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

META has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.10.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $567.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.03. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $308.33 and a 12 month high of $602.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,993 shares of company stock worth $133,271,982. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,724.9% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

