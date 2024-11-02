Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $756.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,309. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.10 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $712.96 and a 200-day moving average of $664.02.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

