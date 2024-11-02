New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 63,711 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $54,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

