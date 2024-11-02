New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

