New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,271 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Hubbell worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.38.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $425.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.91 and a 200 day moving average of $395.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $274.42 and a 52-week high of $461.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

