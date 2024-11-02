Nexo (NEXO) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001426 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $984.15 million and $2.47 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,115.25 or 1.00158331 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,105.85 or 1.00144712 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Nexo Profile
Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nexo
