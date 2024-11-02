Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nextracker from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 228.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $2,819,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 509.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 204,369 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at $4,622,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 124.74% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.