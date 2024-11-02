Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.65.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nextracker from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NXT stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $62.31.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 124.74% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
