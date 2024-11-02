NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.06. 9,623,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,584,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

