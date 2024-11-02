Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) vs. Viking (NYSE:VIK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Viking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers $262.18 million 2.58 $98.71 million $0.29 11.17 Viking $4.71 billion 3.63 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Nordic American Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nordic American Tankers and Viking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers 0 2 0 0 2.00 Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75

Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Viking has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.40%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Viking.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers 26.35% 11.60% 7.15% Viking N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Viking on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

