North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.25.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOA

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$27.34. The company had a trading volume of 156,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,884. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$22.68 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.57. The company has a market cap of C$730.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,900.00. In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,900.00. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $290,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.