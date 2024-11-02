Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NCLH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.88. 12,222,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,937,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

