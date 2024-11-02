Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,222,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,937,590. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

View Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.