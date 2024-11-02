Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Insider Paul Ostergaard Purchases 343,750 Shares

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Ostergaard acquired 343,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,937.50 ($13,116.78).
Norwood Systems Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.21.
Norwood Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Norwood Systems
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- October’s Market Winners: A Look at the Top Performers
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.